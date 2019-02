Freier Zugang (Open Access) Zugang für Abonnent/innen Freier Zugang (Open Access)Zugang für Abonnent/innen

In Search of ‘the Real’ – Teatr.doc’s Documentary Reflections on Politics, Law and Art

Lisa Wolfson

Abstract

In Search of ‘the Real’ – Teatr.doc’s Documentary Reflections on Politics, Law and Art Lisa Wolfson (Bochum)



Refbacks