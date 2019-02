Freier Zugang (Open Access) Zugang für Abonnent/innen Freier Zugang (Open Access)Zugang für Abonnent/innen

“perhaps/I am the Both which has just come about”. (Non-) Identity as Critique in Brecht’s Man equals Man

Susanne Schmieden

Abstract

“perhaps/I am the Both which has just come about”. (Non-) Identity as Critique in

Brecht’s Man equals Man Susanne Schmieden (Lucerne)



Refbacks