Freier Zugang (Open Access) Zugang für Abonnent/innen
Edward Gordon Craig and the International Reception of Bunraku: Transmission of the Puppet Images in Gakuya zue shuiai, and the Networks of Modernism between Japan, Europe, and the United States
Abstract
Edward Gordon Craig and the International Reception of Bunraku:
Transmission of the Puppet Images in Gakuya zue shuiai, and the Networks of
Modernism between Japan, Europe, and the United States
(Yoko Yamaguchi (Nagoya))
Volltext:PDF
Refbacks
- Im Moment gibt es keine Refbacks